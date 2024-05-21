Microsoft says latest .NET 9 Preview 4 is all about performance and optimization boost

At Build 2024, Microsoft took wraps off GitHub Copilot in Visual Studio Code (VS Code) for everyone as it has finally exited Preview and is now generally available (GA).

The new VS Code update is not the only major GA announcement Microsoft has made today. .NET Aspire is now generally available too. The first version of Aspire was revealed in November last year alongside .NET 8 aimed towards the development of cloud-based apps. Today, Microsoft has reiterated the same as the feature can now be accessed by everyone.

Alongside .NET Aspire, Microsoft has also announced the latest update to .NET itself. The new update comes in the form of Preview 4 for .NET 9. The tech giant claims that the update aims at improving .NET support via performance boost and optimization enhancements. The key, Microsoft says, is to improve the application-building experience for generative AI apps as well as cloud-based web apps.

Microsoft says that this is made possible thanks to "several optimizations and enhancements" in runtimes, libraries, SDKs (software development kits), .NET Multi-Platform App UI (MAUI), .NET Aspire, Entity Framework Core (EF Core), and more.

Speaking of EF Core, MongoDB Provider for Entity Framework Core is now generally available. The feature was announced last year in October 2023.