Intel reveals Thunderbolt Share as a new way to share monitors and data between two PCs

Intel is giving people who own certain Windows PCs a new way to share data and monitor screens. It's called Thunderbolt Share, and as you might expect from the name, it uses Intel's Thunderbolt port technology.

In a press release, Intel says two PCs with either Thunderbolt 4 or 5 ports will be able to connect to each other with a cable, or connect to a Thunderbolt-supported dock, and enable the new Thunderbolt Share software. Intel stated:

Creators and gamers will enjoy improved productivity with multi-PC workflows and easy collaboration between colleagues, and they will be able to share preferred peripherals. Consumers and business professionals will enjoy better ergonomics with shared monitors, and they will be able to maximize workspaces using multiple PCs.

Intel added that this new software feature will be able to utilize the high bandwidth and low latency of Thunderbolt hardware to offer a smoother and uncompressed video screen sharing between two PCs which can be controlled with just one mouse and keyboard.

Thunderbolt Share will also be able to transfer files between two connected PCs with fast data speeds, along with the extra security that a wired connection offers compared to using a wireless network connection.

Intel has already released the first version of the Thunderbolt Share software, It will work with either Windows 10 or 11 PCs that meet the hardware and software requirements, Keep in mind that at least one of the PCs that use this software must be officially named as Thunderbolt Share licensed by the PC maker.

Intel says the software will be included on select Windows PCs starting in the second half of 2024. Companies that will have Thunderbolt Share software support for their PCs and accessories will include Lenovo, Acer, MSI, Razer, Kensington, Belkin, Promise, Plugable, and OWC.