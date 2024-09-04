Surface Laptop 7 for Business launches September 10

Microsoft's lineup of business-focused Surface devices for commercial customers now includes Copilot+ PCs. Today, the company announced launch dates for the Surface Pro 11 for Business and the Surface Laptop 7 for Business.

The Surface Laptop 7 for Business will be available on September 10. Like its consumer version, it offers two sizes: 13.8-inch and 15-inch models. Unlike consumer versions, color options include only two variants: Platinum and Black.

The Surface Laptop 7 for Business is powered by the 12-core Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite (X1E80100), plus the 13-inch version can be optionally specced with the 10-core Snapdragon X Plus (X1P64100). Memory options include either 16GB or 32GB of LPDDR5x. As for storage, the Surface Laptop 7 for Business has a user-removable PCIe Gen 4 SSD with capacities of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

While the consumer version of the Surface Laptop 7 has Windows 11 Home, the Surface Laptop 7 for Business ships with Windows 11 Pro. Other than that, the Surface Laptop 7 for Business is identical to its regular variant spec-wise. It has the same batteries, haptic trackpads, keyboards, displays, webcams, etc.

With the launch of the Surface Laptop 7 for Business, Microsoft's commercial Surface computers offer both Intel and ARM variants (the Surface Laptop 6 for Business with Intel Core Ultra processors launched in March 2024) to meet the needs and demands of each customer:

At Microsoft, we understand that business customers are seeking more choices in silicon to meet their diverse needs. That’s why our lineup of Surface Pro and Surface Laptop devices now features Intel Core Ultra and Snapdragon X Elite and Plus processors, providing the flexibility and choice our customers are looking for. We’ve been working closely with customers to evaluate and test these new devices, and the feedback has been incredible. Customers are seeing the value not only in fundamentals like performance and battery life but also in the new opportunities unlocked by 5G connectivity and AI experiences that can be unlocked with the Neural Processing Unit

You can learn more about the Surface Laptop 7's specs and how it compares to the Surface Laptop 6 for Business and the Surface Laptop 5 in our Specs Appeal article.