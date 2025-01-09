Microsoft teases 'major announcement from Surface' on January 30

Microsoft is kicking off its hardware announcements in 2025 with a "major announcement from Surface for Business." The company posted a teaser on the Microsoft Surface LinkedIn profile, indicating an imminent launch of new Surface devices aimed at business customers:

Get ready! Join us at the Microsoft AI Tour in NYC for a major announcement from Surface for Business. Mark your calendars and don't miss out! https://msft.it/6049o0iVH

The announcement post leads to the "Microsoft AI Tour in New Your City" page describing the upcoming event.

Microsoft is expected to unveil a couple of new Surface computers for business customers, namely the Surface Laptop 7 for Business and the Surface Pro 11 for Business. Both should feature Intel's just-announced Lunar Lake processors. The Surface Laptop 7 for Business with one of Intel's latest processors leaked on a Chinese marketplace in October, giving us a close and detailed look at the upcoming device.

The latest consumer lineup of Surface devices consists of Snapdragon-powered Surface Pro and Surface Laptop. The Surface for Business lineup offers the Surface Pro 10 and the Surface Laptop 6 with Meteor Lake processor, which does not qualify as Copilot+ PC devices. Therefore, it makes sense for Microsoft to announce Lunar Lake-powered devices at an AI-focused event in New York since PCs with Lunar Lake chips are eligible for the Copilot+ PC program.

Surface Pro 10 for Business and the Surface Laptop 6 for Business

Rumors say Microsoft has pretty big plans for Surface in 2025, a "year of Windows 11 PC refresh." A recent report revealed details about an 11-inch Surface device with a Snapdragon Plus processor and a Copilot+ PC refresh for the Surface Laptop Studio along with its larger 16-inch model. However, you probably should not expect those devices at a business-focused event, so look out for new models of the Surface Pro and Laptop.