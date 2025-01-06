Microsoft: 2025 is the year of Windows 11 PC refresh

CES 2025 is kicking off, and a tidal wave of PC announcements is right around the corner. Multiple manufacturers are getting ready to ship more Copilot+ PCs with AI-powered features, and Microsoft is feeling confident that this year will be a turning point for Windows 11.

In a newly published blog post, Microsoft says 2025 is "the year of Windows 11 PC refresh." The company expects millions of users to migrate to Windows 11 and the newly launched Copilot+ PCs with AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm processors. However, the biggest push to Windows 11 is, of course, the end of Windows 10 support, which is still on schedule for October 14, 2025.

Whether the current PC needs a refresh, or it has security vulnerabilities that require the latest hardware-backed protection, now is the time to move forward with a new Windows 11 PC.

While some businesses and customers will remain on Windows 10 and use the Extended Security Program to get more support for the aging OS, Microsoft and analysts anticipate a big wave of updates to Windows 11. The software giant cites IDC's June 2024 report predicting that nearly 80% of businesses will update their PCs by the end of 2025 and that 70% of customers will update their PCs in the next two years.

In 2025, Microsoft promises to "continue to advance the category" and make AI accessible to more users. Microsoft says users can expect more AI-powered features (for example, Recall and Click to Do), security improvements, and other enhancements to the functionality of the operating system. Chip manufacturers, on the other hand, will deliver better performance and improved battery life. Finally, users will get to choose from a wide range of devices with "a price for everyone."

Are you planning to purchase a Copilot+ PC this year?