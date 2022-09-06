Metal: Hellsinger, You Suck at Parking, and more head to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has readied another volley of games for its Xbox Game Pass subscription service for September. The titles incoming in the first half of the month are heavy on the indie side, bringing Metal: Hellsinger, You Suck at Parking, and even another Zachtronics game Opus Magnum.

Here are the newly announced games incoming in the first wave:

Grid Legends – Available now

– Available now Opus Magnum (PC) – Available now

(PC) – Available now Train Sim World 3 (Console and PC) – Available now

(Console and PC) – Available now Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder’s Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (PC) – September 13

(PC) – September 13 DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 13

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 13 You Suck at Parking (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 14

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 14 Despot’s Game (Console and PC) – September 15

(Console and PC) – September 15 Metal: Hellsinger (PC and Xbox Series X|S) September 15

From the games, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Train Sim World 3, You Stuck at Parking, Despot's Game, and Metal: Hellsinger are all day-one arrivals to the service.

At the same time, quite a few games will be leaving on September 15. Interestingly, A Plague Tale: Innocence is leaving just a month before its sequel, A Plague Tale: Requiem, hits Xbox Game Pass. Here's the full list:

A Plague Tale: Innocence (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Aragami 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Craftopia (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Final Fantasy XIII (Console and PC)

Flynn: Son of Crimson (Cloud, Console, and PC)

I Am Fish (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Mighty Goose (Cloud, Console, and PC)

SkateBird (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Artful Escape (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Microsoft is also working on bringing its new Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family package to more countries. It is currently available in Colombia and the Republic of Ireland.

As for the rest of the month, Microsoft will have more games to announce during its Tokyo Game Show presentation on September 15. At the same time Slime Rancher 2 and the full release of Grounded is set to land later this month too.