Microsoft Xbox Insiders can now sign up for the FragPunk closed beta that starts October 10

Members of Microsoft's Xbox Insider program can do more than just get early access to updates for their Xbox console. They can also get access to special beta test of upcoming games. Today, it was revealed that Xbox Insider members can sign up to play in the closed beta test for the upcoming first-person 5v5 hero shooter FragPunk.

In a post on the Xbox Wire site, Microsoft says there will be a limited number of spots available for Xbox Insiders to sign up for the closed beta test of FragPunk. Here's how to do it:

First, launch the Xbox Insider Hub app on your Xbox Series X or S console.

In the app, go to the Previews section, where you should see the new FragPunk selection.

Then just select Join in the FragPunk section and you are all set.

The preload for the game's closed beta will start on October 8. The closed beta test will begin on October 10 and run through October 21. Here are the main features of FragPunk, from developer and publisher Bad Guitar Studio:

Bend the rules with wuk Shard Cards! - No two rounds of FragPunk are ever the same. Discover over 100 Shard Cards with an activatable selection that changes every round. Cards can enhance your jumps, resurrect allies and so much more!

Frantic 5v5 Hero Shooter! - Each round lasts 2.5 minutes, so get a move on! The short TTK means you have to aim well and react fast. Pick between 12 heroes with diverse abilities, customize your weapon combination, choose your cards and get ready for a fight!

Immersive Maps & Vibrant Visuals! - Prepare for rich map designs and mixed visual effects including graffiti and a blend of realistic and stylized textures. Feast your eyes on bold colors, sharp shapes and dynamic lines to provide you with diverse visual experiences while the bullets fly.

The closed beta test will also be available for PC players via Steam, and you can sign up for the test at Steam's site. There will be cross-play between the PC and Xbox versions.