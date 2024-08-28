Microsoft's latest Xbox update include previous Insider featues like seeing Discord friends

All owners of currently supported Xbox consoles will see a new update roll out starting today. The update, which also covers Microsoft's Xbox app for Windows PC, includes features that were previously tested by members of the Xbox Insider program.

In an Xbox Wire post, Microsoft stated that one of the new features in the August update is allowing users who have their Microsoft and Discord accounts linked up to see their Discord friends on the Xbox Friends list on the console. Also, if you are in a Discord call or in a voice channel, you can now directly jump into a game stream from anyone on your Xbox. Both of these Discord features were made available for Xbox Insiders less than a month ago.

Another new feature in the Xbox August update allows both Xbox console owners and Windows PC owners via the Xbox app to choose which parts of a game they wish to download. Microsoft stated:

Now, if an Xbox or PC game you’re planning to install on your Xbox console or PC – via the Xbox app on PC – has additional features, you can either install it all or customize your download to save download time and space.

The update will also add features for certain Xbox controllers. The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and the Xbox Adaptive Controller will soon add Toggle hold, which will allow a controller button to be held down by only pressing once on the button. There's also a new way to turn off a device via an Xbox controller:

With your device turned on and connected to your Xbox console, simply open the Xbox Accessories app, select the More options menu (…) for the device, and then select Turn off device.

Finally, the Xbox August update repeats what was announced earlier this week. People who have the current third-generation Amazon Fire TV Cube and the first-generation Amazon Fire TV 4K Max streaming stick can now play Xbox Cloud Gaming titles with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and a controller.