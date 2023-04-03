Microsoft's now-dead Windows 10X can run on Surface Duo with this third-party WOA mod

Back in 2020-21, there was a lot of hype and enthusiasm around Windows 10X, which was meant to supersede the Core OS family. As is evident, that never happened as Windows 10X was delayed indefinitely and Microsoft probably wanted people to forget it ever existed (here's our hands-on with a leaked Windows 10X build). Likewise, the corresponding Surface Neo device, which was meant to debut with Windows 10X, was also canceled as Microsoft started removing listings of the products from its website.

However, plans for Core OS-like future implementations could well be on the cards as reports seem to suggest Windows 12 (Next Valley/ Hudson Valley) may be of a somewhat similar nature; from the looks of leaked early prototype UI, it may not be too far-fetched.

While we wait for that, Gustave Monce, who is a part of the WOA (Windows On Arm) GitHub Project, has published a mod that will allow users to run Windows 10X on the original Surface Duo, the dual-screen phone alternative to a Surface Neo. Installing such a mod, though, will require quite a bit of technical know-how, and is probably not for everyone.

Monce notes the following issues with the release:

...And it's here! There are a few quirks still for the "Version 0" release compared to normal desktop: Hinge Angle sensor/api reporting is not right so only the right screen will show up for now, expect something for the "V1"

No calls Otherwise same issue list as desktop

Here's how Windows 10X looks on the Surface Duo (extracted from a video by Gustave Monce on Twitter):

Windows 10X Start menu on Surface Duo Windows 10X About page showing the specs of Surface Duo

In case you want to run Windows 10X on your Surface Duo, make sure to follow this detailed guide by Simone Franco on GitHub.

Source: Gustave Monce (Twitter)