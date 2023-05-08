Microsoft's Xbox division helps US military members with new gaming careers

As we get closer to the US Memorial Day holiday, Microsoft is promoting its Xbox division's deep connections to the US military through the United Service Organizations (USO) program. Service members frequently play Xbox video games while stationed overseas to help relieve stress and also to connect to family members online.

In a post on the Xbox blog, Microsoft goes over some new efforts to help US military service members. One of them is a virtual seminar series called USO Career Kickstarts with Xbox. This program just started and will continue through July and September, with Microsoft hosting online events to promote careers in the gaming industry for service members when they transition into civilian life.

Another program that gets started in May is the Microsoft Software and Systems Academy (MSSA). The blog post states:

MSSA is a 17-week technical training program that equips former and transitioning service members for entry-level careers in high-demand fields in IT. Upon completion of MSSA, participants have a pathway towards Microsoft certifications and direct hiring opportunities with Microsoft or one of its 1,000+ hiring partners.

In addition, anyone who is a member of the Microsoft Rewards program can donate some of all of their points to a gift certificate for the USO to help US service members and their families.