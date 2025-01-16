Samsung reportedly teams up with OpenAI to develop 'AI TV'

Samsung Electronics is reportedly working with ChatGPT creator OpenAI to develop AI TV. This marks Samsung's strategy to stay ahead in the ever-competing TV market, which low-cost Chinese TV brands increasingly dominate. It is believed that Samsung wants to integrate the powers of OpenAI into TVs and further strengthen its dominance as the world's top TV brand—a title it has held for 19 years straight.

Notably, Samsung and OpenAI have teamed up in an "open partnership," which involves integrating advanced artificial intelligence features into Samsung products and services, especially TVs. Samsung has already announced its collaboration with other tech giants like Google and Microsoft as a part of its strategy to infuse AI into its eco-system. Samsung recently introduced Vision AI, which brings smartphone-like features to smart TVs, such as Click to Search (similar to Circle to Search), Live Translate, Generative Wallpaper, and more.

By joining hands with OpenAI, Samsung aims to introduce innovative features such as "ChatGPT" for text generation, "DALL-E" for image creation, "Whisper" for voice recognition, and other OpenAI AI models. Some of the potential features of the AI TV could include:

Personalized content recommendations

Conversational assistants

Multitasking support

Real-time translation

Customized healthcare advice

Customized entertainment

For instance, users can ask the TV questions about an actor or film they're watching and get recommendations for similar shows. By collaborating with tech giants and introducing new features to its TVs, Samsung wants to boost its TV market share, which reached 28.8% in the first half of 2024, according to market research firm Omdia. Recently, the company partnered with Google to introduce "Eclipsa Audio," a 3D sound technology it built to take on Dolby Atmos.

OpenAI has yet to comment about its involvement with Samsung. Meanwhile, Apple is also tipped to be evaluating ideas for making TVs again, but that may take a while to come to fruition.

Source: Maeil Business (via Jukan Losreve)