YouTube tests generative AI-based comment summarization and a conversational tool

YouTube announced it will begin limited experiments with two new AI-powered features on its labs' website. The tests aim to enhance the viewing experience and help creators through conversation and comments summarization tools.

The first feature involves a conversational tool available through an "Ask" option on video watch pages. Premium members in the US can ask questions about the currently playing content or select prompts to get related recommendations, all without pausing playback. According to YouTube, the AI is designed to have natural discussions and provide information to help viewers engage more with what they're watching.

This tool lets you get answers to questions about the video you're watching, recommendations for related content, and more, all without interrupting playback. If you're a part of the experiment, you can access the tool by tapping. Ask beneath select videos and begin by asking questions about the video or choosing a suggested prompt.

A second test, now reaching a small number of users, involves using generative AI to analyze and organize discussion topics arising in video comments. Viewers may be able to quickly grasp what people are talking about, while creators could gain insights or find inspiration for new videos from popular comment themes. Creators would also have controls to delete summarized comments if desired.

To help you easily understand and participate in comment conversations, we're experimenting with AI that organizes large comment sections of long-form videos into easily digestible themes.

In a similar move last month, YouTube Music introduced generative AI to create customized playlist art for English-speaking US users. The feature allows users to create unique artwork for their playlists by exploring different visual themes.

YouTube plans to closely monitor feedback on how people experience these early-stage features enhanced by large language models over the trial period. The company emphasized that "it may not always get it right" with these features but aims to improve the viewing and creation experience on its platform through safe experimentation.