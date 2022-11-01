Black Friday 2022: Seagate, WD 2TB 3TB 4TB 8TB hard disk drives for the best prices

Over the past month or so, we have had some amazing deals on hard disk drives (HDDs), both external as well internal models. These consisted of price cuts on Toshiba, Seagate, and Western Digital (WD) CMR NAS internal drives. There were also discounts on WD Elements high-capacity external HDDs.

While most of these deals have expired (still do have a look just in case), on Black Friday, we have some more great deals on internal drives (links to buy are given towards the end of article). The deals are on Seagate and WD drives. While these aren't CMR drives for very heavy NAS usage, these can still be used for data backup, and data is something which is in absolute abundance nowadays.

We have compiled the best available deals in bulleted points below. These deals are often only available for limited time, so in case you are looking to purchase them, you should probably act fast before they are gone. Keep in mind that we have also added a 7200RPM 2TB model below. While the price of this SKU compared to the 3TB capacity drives is close, it is going to be noticeably faster due to the higher spindle speed.

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.