Public testing has begun for streaming PlayStation 5 games from the cloud in 4K

In June, Sony announced that it had begun internal testing for streaming PlayStation 5 games from the cloud. Now it looks like that testing has started outside of Sony, as a number of people have received invites to try out cloud-streaming PS5 games.

The Verge reports that the people who got the invites were able to stream those games in a variety of resolutions, up to 2160p. It added that if people already had cloud saves of the PS5 games they were streaming, they could use those saves automatically.

Right now, the selection of PS5 games for this public beta test is rather limited. "ArashiGames" on the ResetEra forums claims the current list of games includes:

God of War: Ragnarok

Horizon: Forbidden West

Fortnite

Fall Guys

Destiny 2

Returnal

Demon's Souls

Death Stranding

Sackboy A Big Adventure

Destruction All Stars

Demon Slayer (game trial)

Resident Evil 8 (game trial)

It's likely that list will add more PS5 games in the weeks and months to come before the feature officially launches.

PlayStation Plus Premium members can already stream hundreds of older PS3 and PS5 games on their PS5 and also on their Windows PC. So far, Sony has not indicated if the addition of PS5 games on its streaming service will be extended to the Windows platform as well as the PlayStation 5 console.

Sony was one of the pioneers in streaming games from cloud servers As we mentioned in a recent feature, it acquired game streaming service Gaikai in 2012 and used its technology to launch its own streaming service for older games in 2014.

Even with all that experience, Sony's CEO Kenichiro Yoshida was quoted in a recent interview that cloud gaming was still technically "very tricky" to pull off and that there are still "challenges to cloud gaming". We will have to see if this new effort to stream PS5 games will meet with better success.