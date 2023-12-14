New Intel Arc graphics drivers launched with support for Core Ultra processors

Earlier today, Intel officially launched its new Core Ultra laptop processors based on the Meteor Lake design. Now it has released its latest drivers for its Intel Arc GPUs that support the new Core Ultra chips and their integrated GPUs.

Here's a look at the release notes for the new driver update:

DRIVER VERSION: 31.0.101.5081 WHQL and 31.0.101.5122 WHQL DATE: December 14, 2023 Intel Graphics Driver package size has temporarily increased because of the inclusion of Intel Core Ultra with Intel Arc Graphics and Intel Graphics driver. HIGHLIGHTS: Launch driver for Intel Core Ultra with Intel Arc Graphics and Intel Graphics. GAMING HIGHLIGHTS: Game performance improvements on Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products versus Intel 31.0.101.5074 software driver for Battlefield 1 (DX11)

Up to 30% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings INTEL ARC CONTROL HIGHLIGHTS: Support for Neural style transfer webcam filters over background effects.

Support for HDR Capture and HDR to SDR streaming on HDR compatible displays.

Support for hotkey customization. FIXED ISSUES: Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products: Fortnite (DX12) may exhibit line corruption during gameplay with certain Anti-Aliasing settings. KNOWN ISSUES: Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products: Dead by Daylight (DX11) may experience an application crash during gameplay.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors when using some models for video enhancement.

Intel Smooth Sync may not work as expected with certain DX11 games. Intel Core Ultra with Intel Arc Graphics Products: Diablo 4 (DX12) may exhibit corruption on the terrain during gameplay.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (DX12) may experience application crash after loading into gameplay.

The Talos Principle 2 (DX12) may experience an application crash during gameplay with certain Upscaling Presets.

Autodesk Maya may experience application crash while running SPECAPC benchmark.

Blender may experience application crash while rendering some scenes on certain system memory configurations.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors when using some models for video enhancement. Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics Products: Driver installation may not complete successfully on certain notebook systems with both Intel Iris Xe + Iris Xe MAX devices. A system reboot and re-installation of the graphics driver may be required for successful installation. Intel Core Processor (12th-14th Generation) Products: Dragon Quest X Online (DX9) may experience sporadic application crash during gameplay. INTEL ARC CONTROL FIXED ISSUES: Virtual camera may intermittently fail to activate on hybrid system configurations.

May observe error pop-up after power events with Capture/Highlights/Broadcast toggle on.

Arc Control may not retain overall application settings in Overlay mode after system reboot.

Camera preview may intermittently fail to show preview when changing camera resolution to 1440p.

Arc control UI window may incorrectly become cropped while minimizing and changing display resolution.

Capture and Highlights recording file may become corrupted if Overlay mode is disabled during active recording.

Performance Graphs may scale incorrectly with maximum reported values.

GPU Voltage Offset may show unformatted maximum values on Intel Arc A-series Graphics.

Arc Control notifications time on-screen has been reduced. INTEL ARC CONTROL KNOWN ISSUES: Using Arc Control Studio capture with certain games may incorrectly generate multiple video files.

The “Connector” type in the Display page may incorrectly show DP when using an HDMI display connection.

Arc Control Studio capture recording file may become corrupted when the mouse cursor is enabled during HDR capture.

Camera preview may turn off after the system goes into connected standby mode. Intel Arc Control Performance Tuning (BETA): Intel Arc Control Performance Tuning is currently in Beta. As such, performance and features may behave unexpectedly. Intel® will continue to refine the Performance Tuning software in future releases.

You can download the new drivers here and check out the release notes in PDF format here.