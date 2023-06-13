New MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro available with student discounts

Apple has announced that the new 15-inch MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro are available from today, with student discounts to boot. Each of these products was announced earlier in the month at Apple’s annual developer conference, WWDC.

US students that are heading off to college in the fall and have been eyeing up any of these new Macs are in luck because Apple is offering hefty discounts for these and other MacBook Airs. The standard pricing and student discount pricing are available below:

The 15-inch MacBook Air with M2, available in midnight, starlight, silver, and space gray, starts at $1,299 (U.S.) and $1,199 (U.S.) for education.

The 13-inch MacBook Air with M2, available in midnight, starlight, silver, and space gray, starts at $1,099 (U.S.) — which is $100 less than before — and $999 (U.S.) for education.

The 13-inch MacBook Air with M1, available in space gray, gold, and silver, starts at $999 (U.S.) and $899 (U.S.) for education.

Mac Studio starts at $1,999 (U.S.) and $1,799 (U.S.) for education.

Available in both tower and rack-mounted enclosures, Mac Pro (Tower Enclosure) starts at $6,999 (U.S.) and $6,599 (U.S.) for education. Mac Pro (Rack Enclosure) starts at $7,499 (U.S.) and $6,999 (U.S.) for education.

Aside from the discounts on hardware, Apple is providing students with an Apple Gift Card of up to $150 and 20% off AppleCare to help protect their new computer. As an extra bonus, it’s also throwing in three months of Apple Music and Apple TV+, after this expires, students can subscribe at a student rate of $5.99.

It’s not just new students that can get these offers. Apple said that the College Student Offer is also available to current students, their parents, faculty, staff, and home-school teachers of all grade levels.