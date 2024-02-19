Surface Laptop 5 gets fixes for boot issues and battery error messages

If you have a Surface Laptop 5, you may want to download the latest firmware update. The February 2024 release is now available with a few important fixes. It patches intermittent boot issues and addresses battery error messages in the Surface app. Besides, the new firmware improves stability when using the Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock.

What is new in the February 2024 firmware update for the Surface Laptop 5?

The following update is available for Surface Laptop 5 devices running Windows 10 October 2022 Update, Version 22H2, or greater. Improvements and fixes: Resolves intermittent boot to Windows logo issue.

Address battery error message in Surface App.

Improves Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock stability.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Surface - Firmware - 15.104.139.0 Surface System Aggregator - Firmware Surface - Firmware - 2.26.7.0 Microsoft Surface Thunderbolt(TM) 4 Dock Firmware Update - Firmware

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Laptop 5 Supported Windows Versions Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer

Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website (manual installation) Update Size 592MB (manual installation only) Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps before or after installation Known Issues The update does not contain any known issues

Keep in mind that Microsoft does not allow uninstalling Surface firmware updates, so each install is a one-way ticket. Even though the update does not contain any known issues, back up important information before getting to the latest firmware on your Surface computer. There were times when Microsoft pushed a buggy firmware update, so it is better to be safe than sorry.

Like other recently released Surface computers, the Surface Pro 5 has a six-year lifecycle. Its end of support is scheduled for October 25, 2028.