New Xbox App for Windows build for Insiders has new collections for its Home screen

Microsoft quietly released a new version of its Xbox app for Windows for members of the Xbox Insider program. The new version has the build number 2304.1001.12.0. It adds some new game collections to the app's home screen, along with some accessibility filters.

Here is the full changelog:

What’s new in 2304: Quick Games to Play and Longest Games collections added to your Home screen When browsing your Home Game Pass screen, scroll down to view various collection channels including these new collections that list average gameplay times to fit your gaming preferences. Accessibility filters for All PC Games Filtering the All PC Games list just got better by adding in a wide variety of Accessibility filters to help find the right game for your needs. Bug Fixes Fixed an issue where recently played Game Streaming games would disappear from the Most Recently Used.

Fixed an issue where users may not see installation errors or an error code when an installation stops.

Fixed an issue where ‘Jump Back In’ may show an incorrect date Known Issues Games may sometimes not be removed from the installation queue after cancelling the installation

You can check out the full blog post right here.