NFL announces its exclusive streaming service, NFL+

The National Football League (NFL) has announced its exclusive streaming subscription, NFL+, today. The subscription provides NFL fans access to live out-of-market preseason games across all devices, live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on mobile, live local and national audio for every game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives, and more.

There's also NFL+ Premium that offers all features of NFL+ in addition to full game replays, condensed game replays across all devices, coaches film - everything without ads.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said:

"Today marks an important day in the history of the National Football League with the launch of NFL+. The passionate and dedicated football fans are the lifeblood of the NFL, and being able to reach and interact with them across multiple platforms is incredibly important to us. We look forward to continuing to grow NFL+ and deepening our relationship with fans across all ages and demographics, providing them access to a tremendous amount of NFL content, including the most valuable content in the media industry: live NFL games."

The launch of NFL+ subscription marks the end of NFL Game Pass. The company told TechCrunch that if an NFL Game Pass subscriber in the US were on auto-renew, they would automatically be enrolled in NFL+.

NFL+ is available for $4.99/month or $39.99/year. Meanwhile, NFL+ Premium is available for $9.99/month or $79.99/year.

The services start with the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, August 4 after which fans can stream live NFL games on their mobile and tablet devices.

Source: NFL via TechCrunch