The next No Man's Sky update will give players a way to explore a nearly empty galaxy

When Hello Games first launched its procedural-generated space-based game No Man's Sky, the developers promoted it as a galaxy that has tons of life to discover and plenty of space to explore. For the game's latest free update, however, players will have to explore a galaxy that has almost no life in it.

In a post on the Xbox Wire site, Hello Games says its next expedition update will be released later this week. It's called Adrift, and it takes place an a kind of alternative universe compared to what players of No Man's Sky have encountered and explored in the past.

Hello Games says:

There is no life to be seen anywhere – no aliens, no space stations, none of the usual network of shops and buildings. Although everyone awakes on the same planet (the desolate, worm-infested Lapezuk), you will not be together in the usual sense. Communication is consumed by static and the boundaries between each of your individual realities have thickened.

The Adrift expedition will reportedly give No Man's Sky players more of a challenge as they will have to rely more on their own skills than ever before just to survive in this empty universe.

The game's official website has more info on the Adrift update. Players will be able to earn new rewards during the event, and even access the new Iron Vulture starship. There will also be new starship customization options, new posters, decals, and titles, and an abandoned frigate that players can explore if they dare. The Adrift event will last for seven weeks.

Hello Games says it has even more updates for No Man's Sky in the works for the rest of 2024. in December 2023, the team announced a new game, the fantasy-themed Light No Fire. The team has not revealed when that game will be released.