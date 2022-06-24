Nothing Phone 1 will need a Pre-Order Pass but purchase and ‘reward' is confirmed

The Nothing Phone 1 will not be easily available even to early adopters. Eager buyers will have to jump through several hoops and pay a non-refundable deposit to secure a “Pre-Order Pass”. The process will guarantee priority access to the first flagship smartphone from the company.

The Nothing company’s founder Carl Pei seems well aware that there are several buyers who are clamoring to get their hands on the Nothing Phone 1. Pei perfected the art of social media marketing while working to build OnePlus, the company that popularized the term “flagship killer”. Now the Nothing CEO is building hype around the Nothing Phone 1.

Pei has previously confirmed that he wants the exclusive invite-only purchase option for the Nothing Phone 1. Accordingly, the Nothing company has revealed a multi-step process that potential buyers must follow, in order to qualify for pre-ordering the Nothing Phone 1.

Those interested in purchasing the Nothing Phone 1 must first express their interest by paying for a “Pre-Order Pass”. The process, however, starts with registration on the Nothing website. Thereafter buyers must declare their interest. Those who complete the process will be put on a waitlist.

The Nothing company will send an invitation to purchase a pre-order pass, which costs £20 (around $25). Incidentally, this is a fee and not a refundable deposit. The company has, however, confirmed that successful buyers will receive a discount of the same amount. Moreover, the Nothing company did mention that buyers willing to go through the process will receive an "exclusive reward".

With limited availability, pre-order Phone (1) before it goes on sale. And get an exclusive reward. Invite only. Sign up now on: https://t.co/AKTOkTLzq4 pic.twitter.com/hLMeUgIeVX — Nothing (@nothing) June 24, 2022

Carl Pei claims the Nothing Phone 1 will have limited availability. And hence, buyers should go through the pre-ordering process. The Pre-Order Pass ensures buyers can pre-order the Nothing Phone 1 on July 12, after the official launch event.

Source: Android Police