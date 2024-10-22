Nvidia 566.03 driver has support for Black Ops 6, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and much more

Nvidia's latest driver release is all about supporting the wealth of upcoming games that are releasing in the next few weeks. The Nvidia GeForce Game Ready 566.03 WHQL-certified touts support for Alan Wake 2: The Lake House, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, No More Room In Hell 2, Red Dead Redemption, and The Axis Unseen.

Like with many modern releases, Nvidia's DLSS 3 frame generation and super resolution technologies are all included in each and every one of these upcoming games and the final Alan Wake 2 expansion. A GeForce RTX 40 series card is required to enjoy them though. Even still, this driver is a recommended install for anyone with an Nvidia GPU planning to jump in.

This driver release also has support for 32 more G-SYNC Compatible monitors from companies like Panasonic, Philips, Samsung, and others. At the same time, DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO, NBA 2K5, and Silent Hill 2 remake have received Nvidia's one-click optimal settings configuration capability.

Unfortunately, this driver does not seem to come with any gaming-related bug fixes, with only a single general issue being resolved:

Digital Vibrance custom setting does not persist on reboot or wake from sleep [4801216]

As for open issues, there's quite a few bugs Nvidia's driver team is still tackling:

[Bluestacks/Corsair iCUE] May display higher than normal CPU usage [4895184][4893446]

[Maxwell] MSI GT72 2QD notebook may bugcheck upon installing R560+ drivers [4798073]

DSR/DLDSR custom resolutions may not appear in certain games [4839770]

When "Shader Cache size" is set to "disabled", cache files may still be created [4895217]

[SteamVR] Changing refresh rate may cause PC to bugcheck [4910686]

Houdini XPU rendering shows green tint [4917245] Non-NVIDIA Open Issues: After updating to Windows 11 24H2, screen will go black for a few seconds when alt-tabbing from a game to the desktop -> Fixed in Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26120.2122 (Dev Channel): https://blogs.windows.com/windows-insider/2024/10/11/announcing-windows-11-insider-preview-build-26120-2122-dev-channel/ "[Windowing] Fixed an underlying issue which could cause the screen to go black for a few seconds for some people when using ALT + Tab"

The Nvidia 566.03 driver is now available for install via the GeForce Experience app and the new Nvidia app beta. Standalone links can be found here. Lastly, here are the official release notes (PDF).