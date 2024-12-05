Path of Exile 2, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and more hit Nvidia GeForce NOW

Nvidia has just announced what its GeForce NOW cloud gaming solution gain in the final month of 2024. There are some heavy hitters joining the supported games list this week alone, including Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Path of Exile 2. At the same time, a tech improvement for 10-bit color precision support and a 50% off sale have gone live, too.

Here are the latest games in the announced list for this week and their supported platforms when using GeForce NOW:

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (Advanced Access on Steam and Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

(Advanced Access on Steam and Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store) Path of Exile 2 (New release on Steam and Grinding Gears, Dec. 6)

(New release on Steam and Grinding Gears, Dec. 6) JR EAST Train Simulator (Steam)

(Steam) JR EAST Train Simulator Demo (Steam)

Next, here are all the games the cloud gaming platform is gaining in the rest of December, totaling 13:

Fast Food Simulator (New release on Steam, Dec. 10)

(New release on Steam, Dec. 10) Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered (New release on Steam, Dec. 10)

(New release on Steam, Dec. 10) The Spirit of the Samurai (New release on Steam, Dec. 12)

(New release on Steam, Dec. 12) The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria (Steam)

(Steam) NieR:Automata (Steam)

(Steam) NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… (Steam)

(Steam) Replikant Chat (Steam)

(Steam) Supermarket Together (Steam)

(Steam) Ys X: Nordics (Steam)

Subscribers now have access to expanded support for 10-bit color precision when using GeForce NOW, too:

For games that do not support HDR or members without an HDR-capable display, 10-bit color precision is recommended for the best image quality. This will convert the 8-bit content rendered by the game into 10-bit data before encoding, allowing the encoder to use higher precision and better preserve the game content before it is sent to your device for decoding.

The color precision setting is found in the GeForce NOW app settings inside the Streaming Quality section.

There's no place like the cloud for the holidays. ❄️



Unlock the power of GeForce RTX-powered gaming with a GeForce NOW monthly membership — 𝟱𝟬% 𝗼𝗳𝗳 the first month for new members!



RUN ➡️ https://t.co/aCfuQ7KtkB pic.twitter.com/8cjY5ZTBPW — 🌩️ NVIDIA GeForce NOW (@NVIDIAGFN) December 4, 2024

As for the holiday sale, until December 30, Nvidia is offering a 50% off deal for new members jumping into the Performance or Ultimate memberships. The offer only lasts for the first month. At the same time, a 25% off sale is also running for the company's Day Passes.