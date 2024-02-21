Nvidia has another massive financial report with $22.1 billion in revenues for last quarter

Nvidia continues to report blow out financial results every 90 days or so. Today, it revealed its fiscal fourth quarter 2024 numbers for the period that ended on January 28, 2024. It brought in $22.1 billion, which was 22 percent higher compared to the previous quarter and a huge 265 percent increase compared to the same quarter a year ago.

Nvidia's results also showed a net income of $12.285 billion for the quarter. That was up by 33 percent compared to the previous quarter. More importantly, the net income number was up by a staggering 769 percent from the same period a year ago, when those numbers were "just" $1.414 billion.

Investors like Nvidia's numbers as the company's stock is up by over 7 percent in after hours trading at the moment, according to CNBC.

For Nvidia's entire fiscal year of 2024, revenues came in at $60.9 billion, up from $26.974 billion from the 2023 fiscal year. Net income for the fiscal year was $29.760 billion, which is much higher than the $4.368 billion it generated from the 2023 fiscal year.

If you have been following Nvidia over the past year or so, you know that the company's massive financial numbers were due to companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Google, and others buying lots of Nvidia's AI-themed GPUs. The company's Data Center business, which includes its AI GPU division, brought in $18.4 billion in revenue in the last quarter, up by 27 percent in the last quarter and up by a huge 409 percent from a year ago.

Nvidia also had higher revenues from its Professional Visualization division. It had fiscal year fourth quarter 2024 revenues of $463 million, or up 105 percent from a year ago. Gaming revenues came in at $2.9 billion for the quarter, up 56 percent from the same period a year ago. However, the Automotive division had revenues of $281 million for the quarter, which was actually down slightly by 4 percent from a year ago.

We can expect to hear more about Nvidia's AI GPU plans on March 18 during the keynote address for the company's GTC conference.