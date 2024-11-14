Nvidia celebrates Half-Life 2's 20 anniversary with a giveaway of a custom RTX 4080 SUPER

On November 16, 2024, Half-Life 2 will celebrate its 20th anniversary, and Nvidia has a special way to honor two decades of this PC gaming icon. The company announced a giveaway of a custom-wrapped GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER graphics card with Gordon Freeman, his iconic crowbar, and orange accents all over the card.

Unfortunately, this unique-looking GPU is not available for purchase. The only way to get it is to participate in Nvidia's giveaway on X, Instagram, Facebook, or TikTok. Rules are simple: like the post and reply with the HalfLife2RTX hashtag. Full terms and conditions are available here.

"Welcome! Welcome to City 17!"



To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Half-Life 2, we're giving away an exclusive custom wrapped GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU, highlighting the iconic Gordon Freeman.



Want it? Comment #HalfLife2RTX + like this post to enter! ☢️ pic.twitter.com/PPurrMD3lS — NVIDIA GeForce (@NVIDIAGeForce) November 14, 2024

The Half-Life 2 RTX hashtag is related to the Orbifold Studios' RTX upgrade of the original title. The game now has a Steam listing (you can already wishlist it), but the release date is still unknown. For those unfamiliar, here is how the studio describes the project:

Our goal with Half-Life 2 RTX is to deliver a new way to experience Valve's classic, using cutting-edge rendering tech to bring the game to life in a way never before possible. At the same time, we'll be remastering all of the game's assets, to be made available to the community for free.

Half-Life 2 RTX was announced in August 2024. Nvidia used it to showcase the capabilities of RTX Remix, Nvidia's set of tools for remastering classic games and equipping them with modern GPU tech, like real-time ray tracing. You can learn more about RTX Remix here.