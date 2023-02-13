NVIDIA CEO Jen-Hsun Huang thinks ChatGPT is "a very, very big deal"

ChatGPT has been the talk of the tech industry for the past few months. The "chat" about the chatbot AI developed by OpenAI really kicked into high gear last week with Microsoft revealing its new Bing search browser with the OpenAI-developed chatbot, and Google countering with its own program Bard. Now a recently discovered chat with NVIDIA CEO Jen-Hsun Huang indicates that the GPU maker thinks chatbot AI is more than just a fad.

Huang went to Berkley Haas University (via PCGamer) for a chat with students a few weeks ago, before last week's reveals by Microsoft and Google. One of the students asked him what he thought about ChatGPT. He quickly answered, "ChatGPT is a very, very big deal." He even compared its launch to that of the original iPhone for its potential in changing access to technology.

Huang added:

For the entire 40 years that I have been in the industry we have done nothing but make computers harder and harder for people to program, and that's why the technology divide has been so large. And the technology divide has been getting larger and larger. Except 'til one day. All of a sudden everybody can program a computer, literally everyone can program a computer.

Of course, he has another reason to champion ChatGPT. Processors made by NVIDIA are helping to make chatbot AI come alive. It's likely that NVIDIA could get a lot of business from companies developing similar software applications. Hopefully, this won't cause a big shortage in GPUs like what happened in the recent past when lots of people were mining cryptocurrency with NVIDIA graphics cards.

Source: Berkley Haas University via PCGamer