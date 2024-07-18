Nvidia GeForce NOW subscriptions are 50 percent off until Aug. 18; 9 new games added

If you have been wanting to try out the Nvidia GeForce NOW cloud gaming service, but felt the prices were a bit high for your wallet, you now have a chance to check it out for a much lower cost. The company has just announced that it is offering a limited-time 50 percent discount for its Priority and Ultimate memberships.

In a blog post, Nvidia says that the one-month price for the Priority membership is now just $4.99 a month, and a six-month membership is now $24.99. That membership will let users access an Nvidia cloud server with up to 1080p resolution and 60 FPS, along with RTX effects turned on, with up to six hours of access per day,

The Ultimate membership has also been cut to $9.99 per month, or a six-month subscription to $49.99. That membership gives subscribers access to cloud servers with GeForce RTX 4080 GPUs, with up to eight hours of gameplay a day, up to 4K resolution, and frame rates up to 240 FPS. These discounts will be offered from now until August 18.

In addition to the summer sale membership discounts, the service is adding nine new games this week. They include two games (Dungeons of Hinterberg and Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn) that will be available to stream and play for Microsoft PC Game Pass subscribers.

Here's the full list of new games:

The Crust (New release on Steam, July 15)

Gestalt: Steam & Cinder (New release on Steam, July 16)

Nobody Wants to Die (New release on Steam, July 17)

Dungeons of Hinterberg (New release on Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, July 18)

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (New release on Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, July 18)

Norland (New release on Steam, July 18)

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (New release on Steam, July 19)

Content Warning (Steam)

Crime Boss: Rockay City (Steam)

Earlier this week, Microsoft revealed that its Xbox.com game pages now include options to launch and play games directly for supported Nvidia GeForce NOW titles.