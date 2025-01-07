Microsoft Outlook for Mac getting more Copilot integration in coming update

Microsoft has announced improvements are coming to Outlook for Mac pertaining to artificial intelligence. It said that Copilot AI can be accessed from the left app bar in Outlook by your contacts and calendar. It has also put Copilot in the Mac menu bar in Outlook for even easier access.

Discussing the new integration, Microsoft said:

What's New? The same amazing Copilot experience that you're used to in Teams and other Microsoft applications is now available in Microsoft Outlook for Mac. You can find the Copilot app directly in the left app bar of Outlook, alongside your contacts and calendars. This makes it incredibly convenient to access Copilot's powerful features right from your email client. Copilot in the Menu Bar In addition to the app bar integration, there's a new Copilot app embedded in the Mac menu bar. This allows you to access Copilot quickly and easily, no matter what you're working on. It's a seamless way to integrate Copilot into your daily workflow.

With the Outlook for Mac Copilot integration, Microsoft says you now have a unified experience with the ability to access its AI no matter which of its apps you are using.

The Redmond giant said that these integrations are currently in preview and will be rolling out globally this month. Microsoft said that admins should pay attention to their application update rings so they can test out the new features before they roll out to all users.

Since Microsoft launched Copilot, it has been baking it into every piece of software that it can. It's built into Windows, Edge, Office, there are dedicated mobile apps, it's absolutely everywhere. Critics might say that it's overkill, but Microsoft wants to shove it in as many faces as possible to grab users from OpenAI's ChatGPT.