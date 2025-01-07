RTX 50-powered laptops promise double the performance and 40% better battery life

At CES 2025, Nvidia announced the much-anticipated RTX 50 lineup of desktop graphics cards, which promises significant performance improvements. In addition, the company unveiled RTX 50 for mobile devices, and the series also boasts serious FPS uplifts while also being more energy efficient.

The first laptop with the RTX 50 lineup will be available in March in Max-Q format (Nvidia's brand for mobile GPUs in thin and relatively light laptops). Nvidia says customers can expect over 40% better battery life and double the performance of the previous-gen RTX 40 models, namely the RTX 5080 Laptop vs the RTX 4080 Laptop.

Energy efficiency improvements were made possible thanks to various architectural changes, such as the ability to quickly toggle off unused parts of the graphics card and a more capable low-power state, which allows the GPU to operate at low power in more scenarios. There are also improvements to clock optimization for different loads and more energy-efficient GDDR7 memory.

Like the desktop counterpart, the mobile RTX 50 Series consists of four models: the RTX 5090 Laptop, the RTX 5080 Laptop, the RTX 5070 Ti Laptop, and the RTX 5070 Laptop. Below is a quick summary of their specs:

RTX 5090 Laptop RTX 5080 Laptop RTX 5070 Ti Laptop RTX 5070 Laptop Architecture Blackwell AI TOPS 1,824 1,334 992 798 CUDA cores 10,496 7,680 5,888 4,608 Power draw 95-150W 80-150W 60-115W 50-100W Memory 24GB GDDR7

256-bit bus 16GB GDDR7

256-bit bus 12GB GDDR7

192-bit bus 8GB GDDR7

128-bit bus Nvidia Encoder 3x 9th gen 2x 9th gen 1x 9th gen Nvidia Decoder 2x 6th gen 2x 6th gen 1x 6th gen

Despite having lower specs than the desktop lineup, the RTX 50 Laptop series features the same new features, such as full DLSS 4 support, Reflex 2, DisplayPort 2.1b support, fourth-generation RT cores and other changes under the hood.

Laptops with the RTX 50 graphics cards will be available in March, except for the RTX 5070 models, which will arrive in April.