Keeping release timeline under wraps, Samsung confirms One UI 7 will get a public beta

At the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2024, a few days ago, Samsung gave us insights about the long-delayed Android 15-based One UI 7 update. Samsung not only announced that all its product lines will receive updates under the One UI umbrella but also mentioned that the One UI 7 update for smartphones would be available by the end of this year.

While Samsung did not provide an estimated release timeline, it was initially stated that the One UI 7 beta would only be available to the developers. Now fresh information from a Samsung moderator gives Galaxy fans a breather. Responding to a user query on the Samsung community forum (via Tarun Vats on X), a One UI beta Samsung moderator said that One UI 7 beta won't be limited to developers.

Hello, Just as Sally announced on SDC24, One UI 7 Beta will be available to public when the schedule is confirmed. You will be notified on Samsung Members once the Beta starts. Regards,

One UI Beta Team

This may be huge news for Galaxy fans waiting for the One UI 7 public beta since Samsung previously said that it would be limited to developers. But it shouldn't come as a surprise as the company has released public beta updates for previous One UI versions as well.

Breaking ‼️



Wondering about the One UI 7 Public Beta program? 🤔



Moderators have hinted that a One UI 7 beta may be available to the public once the schedule is set.



You heard it here first 😉



Repost#GalaxyS24 #OneUI7 #Samsung pic.twitter.com/eLsUQ86JyI — Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) October 8, 2024

However, there is a possibility that only developers will get access to the Android 15-based One UI 7 beta update later this year, with the public beta rolling out next year. Samsung has also confirmed that the final One UI 7 update won't be available until the launch of the next year's Galaxy S25 series.

This could be a new strategy that Samsung might be following because previous One UI beta updates have been full of bugs and glitches. With some extra time in hands, Samsung could bring a polished and less buggy One UI 7 update, which everyone basically wants.