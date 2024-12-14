When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

OpenAI introduces ChatGPT Projects, a new way to organize chats

As part of the ongoing '12 Days of OpenAI' event, OpenAI today announced ChatGPT Projects, a new way for users to organize their chats that share topics.

Using a project, users can keep chats, files, and custom instructions together in one place, making it easy to return to ongoing work. Within a project, they can also use ChatGPT search and canvas.

Quickly start a project and add files or custom instructions. pic.twitter.com/AcfOgHOuBK

— OpenAI (@OpenAI) December 13, 2024

Users can create projects either through the ChatGPT web experience or by using the ChatGPT desktop app for Windows. Support for mobile and macOS platforms will be available in the future. ChatGPT Projects is now available for ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Team users globally. It will be available for Enterprise and Edu users in January. It is also coming soon for ChatGPT free users.

Unfortunately, ChatGPT Projects currently only works with the GPT-4o model. If you organize existing chats that use the o1 series into projects, OpenAI will automatically convert them to GPT-4o because the o1 series models don't support file uploads and custom instructions. The good news is that OpenAI's Chief Product Officer, Kevin Weil, confirmed on X that support for the o1 series will be added in the future.

yes in time! Today o1 doesn't do file uploads but we'll get there 👍

— Kevin Weil 🇺🇸 (@kevinweil) December 13, 2024

On a related note, OpenAI announced this week that it is starting to roll out video, screen share, and image uploads in Advanced Voice within the latest ChatGPT mobile apps. This new capability allows users to chat with ChatGPT using video and voice and even use the screen share feature with Advanced Voice to get information about what they're looking at on their screen. You can download the latest ChatGPT app from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to try out this new capability.

