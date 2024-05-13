Assassin's Creed Shadows reveal trailer coming this week, takes players to feudal Japan

It was September 2022 when Ubisoft first revealed it is working on a mainline Assassin's Creed game that will finally take players to feudal Japan, one of the most highly requested settings by the fans of the franchise. Today, the company confirmed players will finally get to see the title in action, with a cinematic trailer, in just a couple of days.

Titled Assassin's Creed Shadows, the game's first trailer will premiere on May 15 at 9 AM PT. Ubisoft announced the imminent arrival via a short social media post today without revealing any other information about the title.

Assassin's Creed Codename Red becomes Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Tune-in for the Official Cinematic World Premiere Trailer on May 15, 9 AM PT.#AssassinsCreedShadows pic.twitter.com/xc1Q10N4Vh — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) May 13, 2024

When the title was originally announced to be in development in 2022, it ran with the codename RED. Shadows is said to be a fully RPG take on the Assassin's Creed universe again, much like Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla, but this time taking players on a Shinobi fantasy.

Ubisoft Quebec, the studio behind titles like Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Syndicate and Immortals Fenyx Rising, is developing the new entry. In 2022, Ubisoft said the RED would become the "next evolution of Assassin's Creed's open-world RPG design."

A cinematic trailer reveal this week means a gameplay trailer will not be far behind. Even with the official death of E3, a number of major gaming showcases are happening in June. Ubisoft has already announced its next Ubisoft Forward presentation will kick off on June 10, which may be where fans will get to see gameplay of Assassin's Creed Shadows for the first time, and possibly even a release date.

If sticking to Ubisoft's original 2022 schedule, following Shadows' release, the publisher is on track to launch Codename Hexe next. This Assassin's Creed title is in development at series lead studio Ubisoft Montreal. The mysterious title is said to involve the witch trials of the Roman Empire and is rumored to bring magic, witchcraft, and even more mythical elements to the series.