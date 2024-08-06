OpenAI will not be announcing its next major frontier model at DevDay 2024

Last November, OpenAI held its inaugural DevDay developer conference. It was a significant event with several announcements, including the launch of GPT-4 Turbo with 128K context and lower prices, the new Assistants API, GPT-4 Turbo with Vision, DALL·E 3 API, a much-improved JSON model, and more.

OpenAI has now announced DevDay 2024, and the format of the event is different from last year's. Instead of a single in-person event, OpenAI has planned separate events in San Francisco, London, and Singapore, according to the following schedule:

San Francisco - October 1

London - October 30

Singapore - November 21

The OpenAI team wrote the following regarding DevDay 2024:

"This year, we're bringing the OpenAI DevDay experience closer to our global developer community. Following our first-ever developer conference last year, we heard two major requests: you wanted DevDay in your region, and you wanted more time and space to learn from each other. As a result, this year we're excited to take DevDay on the road!"

OpenAI also confirmed that they will not be revealing their next big model, which began training earlier this year, during these events. Instead, these developer events will focus on improvements in the API and the dev tools. Here's what developers can expect at OpenAI DevDay 2024:

Workshops: Hands-on technical sessions to deepen your skills and explore new possibilities with the OpenAI platform and API tools.

Breakout sessions: Discussions on best practices around model customization, evals, steerability, scaling, and a variety of other topics, led by AI experts and community members.

Demos: Meet the OpenAI product and engineering teams and see our models and platform in action.

Developer spotlights: Take a look at boundary-pushing projects created by our talented developer community and top startups.

Evening reception: Close out the evening with dinner, drinks, and entertainment.

All of these in-person events have limited capacity, so interested developers should apply to attend before Thursday, August 15. Developers can fill out their applications here. If an application is selected, the registration fee is $450. OpenAI also mentioned that limited scholarships are available.

Source: OpenAI