OpenAI's CTO believes that ChatGPT can help with education

OpenAI's natural language processing model ChatGPT took the world by storm when it was launched back in November of last year. The tool, which takes the form of a chatbot, can answer questions in a conversational manner and help people generate code and various types of content.

ChatGPT has gotten so good with the latter that some students are relying on the tool completely to write their papers and pass it off as their own. This has resulted in many public school systems in the U.S. banning the tool completely. Despite this, OpenAI's chief technology officer Mira Murati believes that schools shouldn't ban ChatGPT, as she believes that the tool can actually be beneficial to students' learning.

In an interview with Time, Murati said that ChatGPT has the potential to revolutionize the way we learn. "Everyone has different backgrounds, ways of learning, and everyone is getting basically the same curriculum," she said. "With tools like ChatGPT, you can endlessly converse with a model to understand a concept in a way that is catered to your level of understanding. It has immense potential to help us with personalized education."

When asked about her reactions regarding schools banning ChatGPT, Murati said that when they develop such technologies, they aim for general intelligence and general capabilities with high reliability. "But when you open it up to as many people as possible with different backgrounds and domain expertise, you’ll definitely get surprised by the kinds of things that they do with the technology, both on the positive front and on the negative front," she explained.

Murati added that there is a need to regulate artificial intelligence (AI), as she believes that it can be misused or used by bad actors. She went on to say that while it's important for OpenAI and other similar companies to introduce such technologies to the public in a controlled and responsible manner, they will need the help of regulators, policymakers, and governments to make sure that AI is used properly.

