iPhone 16 Pro Max tipped to come with upgraded primary and ultra-wide cameras

Details about the upcoming iPhone 16 series have surfaced on the internet. We had dummy units of the entire lineup pop up on the internet, hinting at the design changes, specifically the vertical camera module on the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Plus, and the changes in the size of the MagSafe components expected this year.

Apple is also rumored to be using a new coating technology to minimize the lens flare problem in the upcoming iPhone 16 series. Moreover, it was also reported that Apple's display partners will begin the display production for the iPhone 16 series next month.

Now, a new leak by Weibo user OvO Baby Sauce OvO has surfaced online, suggesting that this year's iPhone 16 Pro Max will come with an advanced camera system. Notably, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is alleged to boast a bigger main camera sensor, while both the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are rumored to come with a 48MP ultra-wide camera.

According to the leak, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature an advanced main camera sensor, which will be a custom 48MP Sony IMX903 sensor. The iPhone 16 Pro will continue to use the same 48MP camera found on the previous year's iPhone 15 Pro models.

The leaker also claimed that the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature an upgraded 48MP ultra-wide camera that will be able to capture more light and improve the output when shooting in 0.5x mode. The low-light performance is also expected to improve.

This leak about advanced cameras on the iPhone 16 Pro models goes in line with the previous leak by Digital Chat Station on Weibo in January.

As per Digital Chat Station, the custom Sony IMX903 sensor on the iPhone 16 Pro Max will pack advanced features such as a stacked design for better performance, a 14-bit Analog-to-Digital converter (ADC) for high-quality image conversion, and DCG (Digital Gain Control) that will help with better dynamic range and noise control.

These are just rumors, and the information should be taken with a pinch of salt. Apple is expected to take the wraps off the iPhone 16 series around mid-September this year.