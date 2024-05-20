Windows 10 22H2 Release Preview Build 19045.4474 (KB5037849) is all about fixing bugs

Microsoft has released the latest Windows 10 22H2 build for members of the Insider program in the Release Preview. The build number is 19045.4474, under KB5037849. It has no new features but it does fix a number of issues.

Here is the changelog:

This update addresses an issue that affects a Microsoft Entra ID account. Devices cannot authenticate a second one. This occurs after you install the Windows update, dated November 13, 2023

This update addresses an issue that affects a server after you remove it from a domain. The Get-LocalGroupMember cmdlet returns an exception. This occurs if the local groups contain domain members.

This update addresses an issue that affects a Windows Presentation Foundation (WPF) app. It stops responding.

This update addresses an issue that displays a hidden window. Its title bar has no content and no client area. This occurs when you share your screen using certain apps.

This update addresses an issue that affects an IPP-over-USB printer. After you delete it, it still appears as not available in Control Panel.

This update addresses an issue that affects TWAIN drivers. They might stop responding when you use them in a virtual environment.

This update brings Country and Operator Settings Asset (COSA) profiles up to date for certain mobile operators.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Share button on USB controllers. It might not work with Game Bar.

This update addresses an issue that affects Unified Write Filter (UWF) Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) API calls. Calls to shut down or restart the system throw an access denied exception.

You can check out the full blog post here. Microsoft rolled out the Release Preview builds for Windows 11 22H2 and 23H2 last week. That release did add a few features including a new Linked devices section in the Settings and Account menu, support for making QR codes for URLs in the share window, and more.