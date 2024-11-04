Forza Motorsport Update 14 brings NASCAR to the game

Turn 10 Studios announced the next Forza Motorsport update. Update 14 will bring the 2024 NASCAR season to the game and offer gamers some of the next-generation NASCAR stock cars, such as the 2024 Chevrolet NASCAR Next Gen Camaro ZL1, 2024 Ford NASCAR Next Gen Mustang Dark Horse, and 2024 Toyota NASCAR Next Gen Camry XSE.

Besides new cars, Update 14 changes the competitiveness of AI for "more intense" oval racing, adds rolling starts to multiplayer racing (important for NASCAR events in multiplayer), reduces the likelihood of getting a false-positive penalty assignment, and brings advanced ghosting to multiplayer.

Advanced ghosting is a new mechanism to prevent collisions and off-track scenarios from significantly affecting the multiplayer experience. For example, cars will be ghosted when a high-velocity collision is imminent, during dangerous returns to the track after getting off-road, stopping on a track, or driving the wrong way. Developers say the change will safeguard players from griefers and egregious drivers.

Also, look out for improved car sound for the 2010 Lamborghini Murcielago LP670-4 SV, the 2019 Lamborghini Sian FKP 37, and the 2013 McLaren P1.

Other changes and fixes in the update include the following:

The global reflection probe for the track is now captured at the camera location and includes the track itself. This allows reflections to appear more accurate and prevents visual pops in the reflections by smoothly fading over time.

Fixed an issue on Mugello and other tracks where hitting curbs could cause sporadic, uncontrollable spins. This would occasionally occur when one or more tires rapidly accelerated or decelerated while unloaded during cornering. While curbs can naturally affect car balance, this fix ensures more predictable handling in these scenarios. As in real life, drivers should still approach curbs with caution, as they can disrupt vehicle stability.

Fixed an issue where the game will sometimes crash when attempting to reset Free Play Setup settings to default after changing the Game Type to Multi-Class.

Improved performance when navigating between Vinyl Groups and Liveries menu.

Fixed an issue where a car's upgrades would also be reset if the player reset its tuning.

Fixed an issue where the mini leaderboard wasn't sorting players correctly in Drift events.

Fixed an issue where existing UGC could not be overwritten in Save Livery, Tuning, or Photo menus.

Added a ‘Sort by Overall’ / ‘Sort by Group’ button to Event Results for Multi-Class Races allowing players to compare how they did against the overall driver list.

Fixed a bug where tire wear was not correctly affecting grip of Drivatar AI opponents in races.

Improved Drivatar AI pitting logic, especially in Endurance Races.

Adjusted track wall friction on Eaglerock Speedway, Daytona, Homestead, and Indianapolis to more accurately reflect physical material properties.

Autosaved tunes no longer apply to a player's tune save limit.

Forza Motorsport Update 14 is available today. New cars and in-game events will be available on November 6, 4 PM PT time. You can find more information about the update here.

The next update, Australia Month, will bring Mount Panorama Circuit and celebrate "the diverse racing heritage of cars from the land down under."