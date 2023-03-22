Prada Group reimagines digital and in-store shopping as it partners with Adobe

At today’s Adobe Summit held in Milan and Las Vegas, Prada Group and Adobe announced their enhanced partnership, where the Prada Group will begin leveraging Adobe Journey Optimizer and Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platform. These tools are part of the Adobe Experience Cloud and will help the multi-brand business provide both digital and in-store customers with an innovative shopping experience.

The brands included in this partnership are Prada, Luna Rossa, Church’s Miu Miu, Pasticceria Marchesi, and Car Shoe, as they are all owned by Prada group. Lorenzo Bertelli, Prada Group’s marketing director and head of CSR, shared her views about the partnership stating:

“Today we are happy to announce a new and important step towards our fruitful collaboration with Adobe, with the adoption of their unique customer data platform, to further evolve the retail experience across all our brands. This will ensure we are able to engage and connect with each customer in the right place, at the right time and with the right content.”

By using Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platform and Adobe Journey Optimizer, Prada Group will be able to make unified customer profiles by combining vast amounts of data and provide personalized experiences across any channel, that too, in real-time. Hence, the company will be able to target relevant customers at the right time. Adobe’s blog post also added:

“Customers who have opted in will enable sales assistants to know when they visit a store and their preferences, with the goal of a richer personalized experience. For example, a customer who has researched a bag online may be invited to see the bag’s latest seasonal colors in person, where a sales assistant will be ready to provide a tailor-made experience. After leaving the store, the customer will receive recommendations based on their purchase, in-store experience and online profile.”

Lastly, Adobe added that Prada Group would continue to explore Adobe’s technologies, like Adobe Substance 3D from the Adobe Creative Cloud, to design product portfolios, marketing campaigns, prototypes, and retail simulations.