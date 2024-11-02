Prime Gaming has Guardians of the Galaxy, Mafia, and 22 more games for members in November

Amazon's Prime Gaming program is bringing a horde of more games for Prime members to claim during November. The latest lineup has hit titles like Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Bethesda’s Dishonored, the Mafia: Definitive Edition remake, space sim Elite Dangerous, and so much more, totaling a whopping 24 games for PC gamers.

As usual, the selection isn't just for games on the Amazon Games App launcher either, with keys coming in for the DRM-free GOG store and the Epic Games Store. Not all 24 games are available right from the start, though, with a weekly staggered release being used for most of them. Guardians of the Galaxy and the Mafia remake is available right now, though.

Here are all the games announced by Amazon:

Available now

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy [Epic Games Store] Mafia: Definitive Edition [GOG Code]

November 7

Dishonored — Definitive Edition [GOG Code] Duck Paradox [GOG Code] Close To The Sun [GOG Code] Disney•Pixar Cars [Amazon Games App] Bang Bang Racing [Amazon Games App] Snakebird Complete [Epic Games Store]

November 14

Ms. Holmes: The Case of the Dancing Men Collector’s Edition [Amazon Games App] Chasm: The Rift [GOG Code] House of Golf 2 [Epic Games Store] Tomb Raider: Anniversary [GOG Code] Blade of Darkness [GOG Code]

November 21

Max: The Curse of Brotherhood [Amazon Games App] Overcooked: Gourmet Edition [GOG Code] Gloomy Tales: One-Way Ticket Collector’s Edition [Legacy Games Code] Super Meat Boy [Epic Games Store] Moonscars [GOG Code] RIOT — Civil Unrest [GOG Code]

November 27

Elite Dangerous [Epic Games Store] Sir Whoopass — Immortal Death [GOG Code] Jurassic World Evolution [Epic Games Store] Mystery Case Files: The Dalimar Legacy Collector’s Edition [Amazon Games App] Shogun Showdown [GOG Code]

Unlike standard giveaways that are usually seen on the Epic Games Store or Steam, the claiming periods for these bonus games for Prime Amazon members don't expire for some time. Find all the currently available games to claim by heading to Amazon's dedicated gaming hub here.