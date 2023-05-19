Apple tells employees not to use generative AI tools over confidential data leak fears

Apple has told its employees not to use generative AI tools such as ChatGPT and GitHub Copilot according to The Wall Street Journal which got the information from people in the know. Apple is not the only big tech firm to take such actions, Samsung has also banned its employees from using generative AI chatbots. Apple apparently told employees that using these chatbots could cause the accidental release of confidential information.

While most people are familiar with ChatGPT and what it does, you may not have used GitHub Copilot. First of all, GitHub is owned by a major Apple competitor, Microsoft. With Copilot, users can automate some of their software development and Apple is concerned that Microsoft could intercept secret Apple code to see what it’s working on or just copy the products.

Luckily for Apple employees who want to delegate jobs to AI, Apple is working on its own generative AI product, according to the report. It’s not clear whether Apple employees are able to use this internally yet but as soon as that goes live, there will be no need for them to resort to products like ChatGPT.

Apple is due to hold its WWDC developer conference early next month. The company is expected to reveal its mixed-reality headset and it wouldn’t be too much of a surprise if we did see some sort of generative AI at least demoed. It seems like a lot of tech firms have been working on generative AI for a while now and have been quick to launch their own products; Apple could be in the same position.

Speaking of WWDC, it was reported a few days ago that Apple could unveil sideloading apps on iOS. This feature has been on Android for a long time, if not from the beginning. It's definitely going to be interesting to see Apple open up iOS a bit more.

Source: The Wall Street Journal