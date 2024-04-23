Snapdragon X Elite and Plus specs leak ahead of official announcement

Qualcomm is getting ready to reveal the full specs of its upcoming Snapdragon X platform that will soon power next-generation Windows 11 AI PCs. The official announcement is expected on April 24, but someone has already leaked specifications of four different SKUs.

It appears that the Snapdragon X platform will offer four different versions: three 12-core Elite variants with different clocks and GPU performance and one ten-core Plus configuration. The latter was earlier spotted in Geekbench powering the alleged Surface Pro 10.

Core Count Total Cache Max Clocks Dual-Core Boost GPU NPU Snapdragon X Elite X1E-84-100 12 42MB 3.8GHz 4.2GHz 4.6TFLOPs 45 TOPS Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 12 42MB 3.4GHz 4.0GHz 3.8TFLOPs 45 TOPS Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100 12 42MB 3.4GHz - 3.8TFLOPs 45 TOPS Snapdragon X Plus X1P-64-100 10 42MB 3.4GHz - 3.8TFLOPs 45 TOPS

One of Qualcomm's engineers recently said that the platform should offer decent performance in games, and most titles should "just work." With the leaked details, we can see that the GPU performance is on par with Intel's latest Core Ultra processors and their 4.6TFLOPs of GPU horsepower. However, AMD's mobile Radeon 780M offers almost double the performance (via Videocardz).

According to leaked slides, Snapdragon X Elite and Plus chips should offer the following performance in various benchmarks:

Snapdragon X Elite Snapdragon X Plus Geekbench 6.2 2850-2900 single-core

15,100-15,400 multi-core 2,400-2,425 single-core

12,800-13,100 multi-core Cinebench 2024 126-128 single-core

1,140-1,200 multi-core 107-109 single-core

825-845 multi-core Chrome (Beta) - Speedomter 2.1 460-500 410-430 Chrome (Beta) - Jetstream 2.1 330-340 280-290 UL Procyon AI 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800 UL Procyon Office 6,500-6,900 5,700-5,900 PCMark 10 13,500-14,100 12,500-12,800 Blender 430-470 340-360 3DMark 41.9-44FPS 37.1-38.5FPS

Microsoft reportedly believes that performance is enough to beat Apple's latest M3-powered MacBook Air.

First Windows 11 PCs with Snapdragon X processors inside are expected to hit store shelves in the next couple of months. If recent leaks and code discoveries are to be believed, those ARM PCs will have a minimum of 16GB of memory.