When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Snapdragon X Elite and Plus specs leak ahead of official announcement

Neowin · with 1 comment

A picture of the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite SoC embargo until 1024 12PM PT

Qualcomm is getting ready to reveal the full specs of its upcoming Snapdragon X platform that will soon power next-generation Windows 11 AI PCs. The official announcement is expected on April 24, but someone has already leaked specifications of four different SKUs.

It appears that the Snapdragon X platform will offer four different versions: three 12-core Elite variants with different clocks and GPU performance and one ten-core Plus configuration. The latter was earlier spotted in Geekbench powering the alleged Surface Pro 10.

Core Count Total Cache Max Clocks Dual-Core Boost GPU NPU
Snapdragon X Elite X1E-84-100 12 42MB 3.8GHz 4.2GHz 4.6TFLOPs 45 TOPS
Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 12 42MB 3.4GHz 4.0GHz 3.8TFLOPs 45 TOPS
Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100 12 42MB 3.4GHz - 3.8TFLOPs 45 TOPS
Snapdragon X Plus X1P-64-100 10 42MB 3.4GHz - 3.8TFLOPs 45 TOPS
A picture of the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite SoC embargo until 1024 12PM PT

One of Qualcomm's engineers recently said that the platform should offer decent performance in games, and most titles should "just work." With the leaked details, we can see that the GPU performance is on par with Intel's latest Core Ultra processors and their 4.6TFLOPs of GPU horsepower. However, AMD's mobile Radeon 780M offers almost double the performance (via Videocardz).

According to leaked slides, Snapdragon X Elite and Plus chips should offer the following performance in various benchmarks:

Snapdragon X Elite Snapdragon X Plus
Geekbench 6.2 2850-2900 single-core
15,100-15,400 multi-core		 2,400-2,425 single-core
12,800-13,100 multi-core
Cinebench 2024 126-128 single-core
1,140-1,200 multi-core		 107-109 single-core
825-845 multi-core
Chrome (Beta) - Speedomter 2.1 460-500 410-430
Chrome (Beta) - Jetstream 2.1 330-340 280-290
UL Procyon AI 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800
UL Procyon Office 6,500-6,900 5,700-5,900
PCMark 10 13,500-14,100 12,500-12,800
Blender 430-470 340-360
3DMark 41.9-44FPS 37.1-38.5FPS

Microsoft reportedly believes that performance is enough to beat Apple's latest M3-powered MacBook Air.

First Windows 11 PCs with Snapdragon X processors inside are expected to hit store shelves in the next couple of months. If recent leaks and code discoveries are to be believed, those ARM PCs will have a minimum of 16GB of memory.

Report a problem with article
Apple Event Invite
Next Article

Apple announces "Let Loose" iPad event for May 7, 2024

geekom mini pc
Previous Article

GEEKOM XT12 Pro with Intel Core i9 is down to $664 until May 30th

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

1 Comment - Add comment