Snapdragon X Elite and Plus specs leak ahead of official announcement

Qualcomm is getting ready to reveal the full specs of its upcoming Snapdragon X platform that will soon power next-generation Windows 11 AI PCs. The official announcement is expected on April 24, but someone has already leaked specifications of four different SKUs.
It appears that the Snapdragon X platform will offer four different versions: three 12-core Elite variants with different clocks and GPU performance and one ten-core Plus configuration. The latter was earlier spotted in Geekbench powering the alleged Surface Pro 10.
|Core Count
|Total Cache
|Max Clocks
|Dual-Core Boost
|GPU
|NPU
|Snapdragon X Elite X1E-84-100
|12
|42MB
|3.8GHz
|4.2GHz
|4.6TFLOPs
|45 TOPS
|Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100
|12
|42MB
|3.4GHz
|4.0GHz
|3.8TFLOPs
|45 TOPS
|Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100
|12
|42MB
|3.4GHz
|-
|3.8TFLOPs
|45 TOPS
|Snapdragon X Plus X1P-64-100
|10
|42MB
|3.4GHz
|-
|3.8TFLOPs
|45 TOPS
One of Qualcomm's engineers recently said that the platform should offer decent performance in games, and most titles should "just work." With the leaked details, we can see that the GPU performance is on par with Intel's latest Core Ultra processors and their 4.6TFLOPs of GPU horsepower. However, AMD's mobile Radeon 780M offers almost double the performance (via Videocardz).
According to leaked slides, Snapdragon X Elite and Plus chips should offer the following performance in various benchmarks:
|Snapdragon X Elite
|Snapdragon X Plus
|Geekbench 6.2
|2850-2900 single-core
15,100-15,400 multi-core
|2,400-2,425 single-core
12,800-13,100 multi-core
|Cinebench 2024
|126-128 single-core
1,140-1,200 multi-core
|107-109 single-core
825-845 multi-core
|Chrome (Beta) - Speedomter 2.1
|460-500
|410-430
|Chrome (Beta) - Jetstream 2.1
|330-340
|280-290
|UL Procyon AI
|1,750-1,800
|1,750-1,800
|UL Procyon Office
|6,500-6,900
|5,700-5,900
|PCMark 10
|13,500-14,100
|12,500-12,800
|Blender
|430-470
|340-360
|3DMark
|41.9-44FPS
|37.1-38.5FPS
Microsoft reportedly believes that performance is enough to beat Apple's latest M3-powered MacBook Air.
First Windows 11 PCs with Snapdragon X processors inside are expected to hit store shelves in the next couple of months. If recent leaks and code discoveries are to be believed, those ARM PCs will have a minimum of 16GB of memory.
