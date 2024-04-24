Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon X Plus for Windows 11 ARM PCs

As promised, Qualcomm today officially unveiled the Snapdragon X Plus, a new processor for Windows on ARM PCs. The platform promises "exceptional performance," solid energy efficiency, and powerful on-device AI capabilities.

Unleash the power of a Next-Gen AI PC with the new Snapdragon® X Plus Platform. Snapdragon X Plus revolutionizes your digital experience by bringing powerful performance and efficiency, lightning-fast connectivity and groundbreaking on-device AI to even more of your favorite devices. Experience unparalleled productivity in ultra-portable laptop designs, with battery life that lasts for days.

The Snapdragon X Plus is a ten-core processor based on the Oryon CPU architecture. Six performance and four efficiency cores operate at speeds of up to 3.4GHz, paired with up to 64GB of LPDDR5X memory. It also has a built-in Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for on-device AI processing, and Qualcomm says the NPU can output up to 45 TOPs of AI performance. As for the GPU, Qualcomm Adreno in the Snapdragon X Plus can deliver up to 3.8 TFLOPs. In addition, the GPU can power three external displays at 4K 60Hz HDR, two 4K 120Hz, or one 5K 60Hz.

The Snapdragon X Plus joined the previously announced Snapdragon X Elite, a lineup of more powerful chips designed for Windows PCs. Here is how it stacks up against its more capable siblings:

Core Count Total Cache Max Clocks Dual-Core Boost GPU NPU Memory Snapdragon X Elite X1E-84-100 12 42MB 3.8GHz 4.2GHz 4.6TFLOPs 45 TOPS LPDDR5X

8448Mt/s Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 12 42MB 3.4GHz 4.0GHz 3.8TFLOPs 45 TOPS LPDDR5X

8448Mt/s Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100 12 42MB 3.4GHz - 3.8TFLOPs 45 TOPS LPDDR5X

8448Mt/s Snapdragon X Plus X1P-64-100 10 42MB 3.4GHz - 3.8TFLOPs 45 TOPS LPDDR5X

8448Mt/s

According to Qualcomm, the first devices with the Snapdragon X Plus will arrive in mid-2024. The recently leaked Surface Pro 10 is expected to be one of those Snapdragon X Plus-powered Windows 11 AI PCs.