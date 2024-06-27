Audi announces ChatGPT integration for two million Audi cars made since 2021

Audi announced today that it is bringing Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service-powered ChatGPT integration to millions of Audi models starting in July of this year. Through this integration, millions of Audi car owners will be able to enjoy improved voice control features.

Around 2 million Audi models, which have been made since 2021 and have MIB 3 (third-generation modular infotainment system), will receive this ChatGPT integration update. New Audi models, such as the Q6 e-tron, and future models with the E3 1.2 electronics architecture will receive this ChatGPT integration via Cerence Chat Pro as an extension of the Audi assistant.

In addition to controlling infotainment, navigation, and AC systems via voice, Audi owners can now ask general knowledge questions as well. They can invoke the ChatGPT-powered assistant by saying “Hey Audi” or using the push-to-talk button on the steering wheel.

The new ChatGPT-powered Audi assistant can automatically recognize whether it should execute a vehicle function, such as turning on AC, or forward the query to ChatGPT for general knowledge questions.

When it comes to privacy, Audi claims that all questions and answers will be deleted after processing. In the future, Audi users will be able to ask more complex questions about the vehicle. For example, they can ask about the correct tire pressure for their car and more.

“With the seamless integration of ChatGPT into our voice control, we are combining the strengths of both applications,” says Marcus Keith, Vice President of Interior, Infotainment, and Connectivity Development at Audi. “In addition to a range of voice-controlled functions, our customers will now benefit from simple and secure access to AI-based knowledge. This is the next step towards a best-in-class in-cabin experience in Audi vehicles.”

“We’re proud to continue our collaboration with Audi and the Volkswagen Group to extend the reach of our generative AI-powered solutions to even more drivers,” said Christian Mentz, Chief Revenue Officer, Cerence. “Cerence Chat Pro will enhance the Audi in-car assistant with an unmatched level of intelligence, enhancing safety, comfort and productivity on the road.”

Source: Audi