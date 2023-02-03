You can now use hardware made for game streamers in Microsoft Teams with a new plugin

If you love to go on Twitch or YouTube to live stream your gaming session for anyone to see, you likely are familiar with the Elgato Stream Deck. It makes streaming your video easier with many shortcut buttons that you can use to go live quickly, switch cameras while still playing, interact with your followers, and more. Now Microsoft has released an official plugin for the Elgato Stream Deck that turns it into a device that works with Microsoft Teams.

The new plugin was announced by Microsoft earlier this week but is now available to download. Microsoft's support forums offer more info on how to install and use it on the Elgato Stream Deck. You can use the device's shortcut buttons to turn your camera on and off while in Teams, blur your background, raise or lower your hand, and turn on and off other features like mute and record. You can even use it to display live reactions during a Teams meeting.

If you are a game streamer who also works at home and your company uses Teams, this new plugin is definitely for you. If you are not a streamer but just want to have a faster way to interact in a Teams meeting, you can purchase an Elgato Stream Deck for $149.99.