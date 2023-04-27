Apple reveals how many people use its App Stores in Europe

Apple recently published a fresh set of metrics for its app stores in Europe to comply with the Digital Services Act. The latest numbers reveal monthly active users for the respective app stores of iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, macOS, and tvOS.

Speaking of which, 101 million users frequent the iOS App Store every month in Europe on average. This is followed by iPadOS (23 million), macOS (6 million), tvOS (1 million), and watchOS (less than 1 million) respectively. Apple further added that its Podcasts paid subscriptions and Apple Books are being used by less than 1 million users.

Apple's App Store is one among the 17 Very Large Online Platforms (VLOPs) picked up by the European Commission. These platforms will have to adhere to stricter rules, including strong protection of minors, more user empowerment, and more diligent content moderation. All the designated VLOPs are required to comply with the new rules within the next four months.

An online platform is considered a VLOP if it has 45 million or more average monthly users. Apple says that it considers "each version of the App Store as a distinct online platform under the DSA." That's why only the iOS App Store which has more than 45 million MAUs may qualify as a VLOP.

The company further adds that it will voluntarily align all existing versions of the App Store with the Digital Services Act requirements, including the ones which currently don't meet the legal criteria to be designated as a VLOP.

Via 9to5Google