USB-C EarPods for Apple iPhone reportedly in mass production

The year 2023 may finally bring USB-C to iPhones as EU laws have made the port compulsory for various electronic devices. Speaking of Apple, there have been speculations that the company might find a workaround to leverage its MFi (Made for iPhone) program for the USB-C port. Meanwhile, rumors about Apple planning to restrict iPhone's USB-C port have been floating for a while now.

It goes without saying that Apple's own accessories, including the AirPods charging case, MagSafe battery pack, EarPods, and charging cables also need to switch to the universal connector. To that end, leaker ShrimpApplePro tweeted that MFi-enabled USB-C EarPods and USB-C charging cables are already in mass production for a while, strengthening the speculation that Apple will expand MFi to USB-C.

Apple pulled the plug on the 3.5mm audio jack with the release of the iPhone 7 back in 2016. It offered Lightning-based EarPods (now separately available for $19) inside the retail box till the release of iPhone 8 and iPhone X. The Lightning EarPods are pretty much of no use on other devices, including Apple's own MacBook unless the user spends extra dollars on a third-party adapter.

Over the years, Apple has made attempts to incorporate USB-C in its ecosystem. For instance, by bringing USB-C to its iPad lineup and shipping a USB-C puck charger with the Apple Watch. Still, one of its flagship products is yet to join the party. The iPhone 15 series, with the rumored Action button, is expected to launch sometime in the second half of 2023.