Reliance Jio looking to launch $184 JioBook within three months

Supposed JioBook teased in August 2022 | Image credit: 91mobiles

Reliance Jio is looking to launch an affordable laptop, dubbed JioBook, in the next three months, according to sources speaking to Reuters. According to the report, the JioBook will cost 15,000 Indian rupees ($184) and will include an embedded 4G SIM card so those who buy the device won’t need broadband and can take it on the go.

The company is reportedly working with Qualcomm on the laptop’s chip and with Microsoft for the support of some of the apps running on the device. Interestingly, the laptop will not be running Windows but JioOS, which is based on Android. Apps on the laptop will be available for download through the JioStore.

The sources that spoke to Reuters said they envisage the JioBook becoming as big as the JioPhone and JioPhone 2 - two low-end devices running KaiOS designed to get everyone online. Similar to the JioPhones which have limited capabilities, it’s likely that the upcoming JioBook will be limited in its functionality so that it can be sold at an affordable price.

While the consumer launch of the JioBook is expected in three months, enterprise customers including schools and government institutes will be able to buy them this month. It’s also expected that a 5G edition will also become available in the future for those who want faster speeds.

Earlier reports at the start of the year claimed that Windows 10 would be shipping on the laptop, however, it looks like the company had a change of heart and decided to bring its own JioOS to the laptop instead. Once Reliance Jio finally announces the laptop, this detail will be confirmed either way.