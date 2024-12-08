Report: Apple's working with Sony to bring support for PSVR2 controllers to the Vision Pro

Apple is reportedly teaming up with Sony to bring PSVR2 controller support to the Vision Pro. This development, shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, shows Apple trying to tackle one of Vision Pro's weak spots: gaming compatibility.

Currently, the Vision Pro relies heavily on hand and eye-tracking and supports standard gaming controllers, but it lacks native support for traditional VR controllers like those used in systems offering six degrees of freedom (6DoF). For context, 6DoF allows users to move and interact naturally in virtual spaces, tracking forward/backward, up/down, left/right, and rotations on three axes.

The Vision Pro debuted as a premium "spatial computing" device, priced at a hefty $3,499. Apparently, Apple didn't design it with gaming as the primary focus; it was more about immersive productivity, entertainment, and apps. This non-gaming stance contrasts with products like Sony’s PlayStation VR2, which sells for $549 and is clearly aimed at gamers.

Sony's headset emphasizes performance and affordability, although it requires a PlayStation console. The Vision Pro is a standalone system powered by Apple's M2 chip, but its high price and slow adoption, with less than half a million units sold, have made it hard for Apple to build a solid gaming ecosystem.

Unlike Meta, Apple hasn’t created its own dedicated gaming controllers for the Vision Pro. While there was a prototype for a “wand-like” device, similar to an Apple Pencil, designed for precision tasks, it wasn’t intended for gaming. Instead, the partnership with Sony appears to be Apple's way of opening up to gamers without compromising its design ethos. The collaboration reportedly started earlier this year, with both companies making progress, though announcements have faced delays.

Sony and Meta have already made significant progress in VR gaming, with Sony’s PSVR2 offering immersive features like high-resolution displays, responsive tracking, and a strong game lineup. Meanwhile, Meta's Quest series is popular for being affordable while still offering a lot of apps and games.

Apple’s success in gaming will likely depend on how well it can woo developers to bring compelling experiences to visionOS, which has so far struggled to gain traction beyond tech enthusiasts and early adopters.