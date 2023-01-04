Report: Microsoft looking into challenging Google with ChatGPT-powered Bing

Microsoft is purportedly in the works to unveil a version of its search engine Bing that is powered by OpenAI's artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT. This is according to a report by The Information, citing sources knowledgeable about the matter.

ChatGPT is a natural language processing tool driven by AI that enables you to have human-like conversations with a chatbot. The tool can answer questions and assist with certain tasks like writing code and generating long-form content. It was made available for public testing back on November 30, 2022.

The Redmond giant could launch the capability before the end of March. With this move, the company hopes to challenge Google's dominance in the search engine market. According to Statcounter, Google has a 92.21% share of the market as of December 2022, while Bing only has about 3.42%.

Microsoft and OpenAI declined to comment on the matter.

In 2019, Microsoft invested $1 billion in OpenAI to support the latter in building artificial general intelligence. The two then formed a multi-year partnership to build new Azure AI supercomputing technologies. In 2022, Microsoft brought OpenAI's image generation software DALL∙E 2 to Azure OpenAI, enabling users to generate images through text or image input.

Source: The Information (paywall)