Samsung, NAVER Cloud launch South Korea's first private 5G network

Samsung has partnered with NAVER Cloud to launch South Korea's first private 5G network. In March 2022, the group signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for a private 5G network collaboration. Now, Samsung's network solutions deployed at NAVER's second headquarters, 1748, will support the partner's private 5G commercial service to power cloud-based autonomous mobile robots.

NAVER Cloud's Executive Director at NAVER Cloud Strategy and Planning, Sangyoung Han commented on its collaboration with Samsung:

NAVER’s new headquarters serves as a test bed to explore technologies of the future, where 5G network and cloud play a central role. Together with Samsung, we will continue to develop new private 5G networks business models and cooperate to help more companies achieve digital transformation with cloud technology.

The autonomous mobile robots play the role of assistants for employees offering services including delivering lunch boxes, coffee, and packages. The group has plans of expanding from 40 robots to hundreds of robots moving within the 1784 headquarters.

Samsung's private 5G network serves as a neural network connecting the robots and the cloud. This allows the cloud to manage thousands of robots in real-time. Technologies like digital twin, 3D/HD mapping, and AI create a virtual space simulating the real world to enable robots to navigate within the building.

Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing, Networks Business at Samsung, Yong Chang stated:

Our collaboration with NAVER highlights how we creatively drive business innovation by future technology convergence. We are thrilled to work with NAVER to successfully realize our vision with private 5G network solutions. Samsung will continue to work with public institutions and enterprises to deliver diverse use cases for transportation systems, hospitals, schools, SOC facilities and more.

Samsung's Compact Core and 5G radios supporting 4.7GHz and 28GHz spectrums are among the commercial private 5G solutions that power NAVER's application.